Northern Trust Corp Sells 124,284 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,730,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 124,284 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 995,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 184,454 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,944,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 637,300 shares during the period.

IRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 89.74% and a net margin of 128.30%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

