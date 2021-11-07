Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,190 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,190 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.11% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $22,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,190,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,256,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,620,000 after buying an additional 514,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 464,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.11. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

