Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,431 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 461,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kaman were worth $23,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kaman during the second quarter valued at $388,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kaman by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,458,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kaman by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,329,000 after buying an additional 53,077 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaman in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Kaman in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAMN opened at $41.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average of $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.49 and a beta of 1.30. Kaman Co. has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

