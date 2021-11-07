Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.62% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $23,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

COKE stock opened at $433.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.73. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.49 and a 52 week high of $460.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by $3.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.28%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

