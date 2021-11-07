International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IPF. Shore Capital raised shares of International Personal Finance to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 191 ($2.50) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

International Personal Finance stock opened at GBX 141.60 ($1.85) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 140.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.65. The company has a market cap of £316.86 million and a P/E ratio of 16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. International Personal Finance has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.48 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 158 ($2.06).

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.