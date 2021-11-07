International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IPF. Shore Capital raised shares of International Personal Finance to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 191 ($2.50) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

International Personal Finance stock opened at GBX 141.60 ($1.85) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 140.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.65. The company has a market cap of £316.86 million and a P/E ratio of 16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. International Personal Finance has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.48 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 158 ($2.06).

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

