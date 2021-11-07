Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,279 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of Aravive worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARAV. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aravive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aravive by 280.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth $180,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aravive by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth $189,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ARAV opened at $3.95 on Friday. Aravive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.97.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Aravive had a negative net margin of 249.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aravive, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

