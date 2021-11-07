Ocwen Financial (OCN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $265.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.08 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. On average, analysts expect Ocwen Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OCN stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.89 million, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.93. Ocwen Financial has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $35.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 15.64, a quick ratio of 15.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ocwen Financial stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of Ocwen Financial worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

