Ocwen Financial (OCN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $265.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.08 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. On average, analysts expect Ocwen Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OCN stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.89 million, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.93. Ocwen Financial has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $35.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 15.64, a quick ratio of 15.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58.
Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.
Ocwen Financial Company Profile
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.
