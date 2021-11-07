Ebix (EBIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $246.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.00 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

EBIX opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 2.72. Ebix has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $64.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.32%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ebix stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 135,254 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Ebix worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

