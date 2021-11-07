Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $44.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $47.03.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 225,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $27,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITCI. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

