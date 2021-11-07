LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in C3.ai by 349.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,835,000 after acquiring an additional 930,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,962,000 after acquiring an additional 898,128 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,312,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,751,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.80.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 297,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $13,958,987.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $504,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,690,204 shares of company stock valued at $80,106,781. 52.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.