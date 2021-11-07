LPL Financial LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 75,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.87 and a beta of 1.43. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.