iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUSL stock opened at $84.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.08. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $60.30 and a one year high of $84.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

