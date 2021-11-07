Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 59,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,199,000 after acquiring an additional 76,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,238,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,397,000 after acquiring an additional 241,410 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1,530.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 526,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,455,000 after acquiring an additional 493,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,667,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,870,000 after acquiring an additional 205,062 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KW opened at $23.92 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 46.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

KW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

