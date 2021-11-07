LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,122 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $884,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 97.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,146,000 after purchasing an additional 565,212 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $493.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.32 million. Analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $862,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $7,364,273.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

