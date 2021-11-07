Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 173,728 shares.The stock last traded at $45.20 and had previously closed at $44.09.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRG shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.
The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.18.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Franchise Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 46,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Franchise Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Franchise Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.
About Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)
Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.
Recommended Story: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.