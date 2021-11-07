Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 173,728 shares.The stock last traded at $45.20 and had previously closed at $44.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRG shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.18.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Franchise Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 46,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Franchise Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Franchise Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

