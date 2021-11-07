Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Syncona (LON:SYNC)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Syncona (LON:SYNC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 279 ($3.65) price objective on the stock.

Shares of SYNC stock opened at GBX 199.20 ($2.60) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 185.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 206.95. Syncona has a twelve month low of GBX 161.60 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22.

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

