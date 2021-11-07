Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,848 ($24.14) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,587 ($20.73) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,587 ($20.73) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Secure Trust Bank stock opened at GBX 1,195 ($15.61) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,218.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,191.54. Secure Trust Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 742 ($9.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,420 ($18.55). The stock has a market cap of £222.72 million and a PE ratio of 5.98.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

