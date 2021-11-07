Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

NYSE IR opened at $57.25 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $58.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

