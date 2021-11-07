Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LITE. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.81.

Lumentum stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average of $83.76. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lumentum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 1.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Lumentum by 80.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

