Morgan Stanley Increases Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $303.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $276.00 to $303.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.27.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $308.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.15. Insulet has a 52-week low of $218.28 and a 52-week high of $323.62. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -669.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Insulet by 80.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet by 204.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

