John W. Geelan Sells 2,500 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Stock

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $448,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PIPR stock opened at $179.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $83.70 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.30.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

