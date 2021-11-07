American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Purchases $384,300.00 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 102.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.49.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,999,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,905,000 after acquiring an additional 62,331 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,989,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,495,000 after acquiring an additional 125,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,169,000 after buying an additional 40,945 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,674,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,433,000 after buying an additional 245,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,530,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,067,000 after buying an additional 254,919 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

