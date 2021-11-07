Insider Selling: Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) VP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $134.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $138.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.09.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.1% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

