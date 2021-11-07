Insider Selling: Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Director Sells $273,350.00 in Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $44.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PPBI shares. Raymond James downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.