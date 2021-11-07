Liberum Capital Boosts Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Price Target to GBX 390

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) had its price objective boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Kin and Carta from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Kin and Carta from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

KCT opened at GBX 315 ($4.12) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 285 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 245.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £543.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Kin and Carta has a one year low of GBX 78.20 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 330 ($4.31).

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

