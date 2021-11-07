Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 871 ($11.38) to GBX 787 ($10.28) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 753 ($9.84).

Get Lancashire alerts:

LRE stock opened at GBX 517 ($6.75) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 595.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 631.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 492.80 ($6.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 766 ($10.01). The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.28.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.