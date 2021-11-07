Pets at Home Group’s (PETS) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on the stock.

PETS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 523.13 ($6.83).

Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 494.40 ($6.46) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 492.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 794.37.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

