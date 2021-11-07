Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) PT Raised to GBX 240 at Liberum Capital

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) had its price objective upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 292.50 ($3.82).

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 215.20 ($2.81) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 311 ($4.06). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 229.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 252.30. The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 20.50.

In related news, insider Peter Duffy bought 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,902.52 ($12,937.71).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

