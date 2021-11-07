$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. Varex Imaging reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,050%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 9,162.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000.

VREX opened at $28.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

