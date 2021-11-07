LPL Financial LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pegasystems by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,021,000 after buying an additional 168,762 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 114,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,820,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,743,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.20.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $66,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,274 shares of company stock valued at $422,308. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEGA stock opened at $120.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -414.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.63 and a 200-day moving average of $129.37. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.