Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

NYSE:GBAB opened at $23.85 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.