Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLMN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 52.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.02. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.27.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

