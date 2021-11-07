Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 104 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RHS opened at $160.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.40 and a 200 day moving average of $160.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $143.97 and a 52-week high of $166.95.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

