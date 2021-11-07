Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 20,377 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 136.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,358 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,772,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $439,081,000 after buying an additional 5,883,449 shares during the period. Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,035,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,942,000 after purchasing an additional 764,944 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $10,421,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $6,777,000. Institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 89.47 and a beta of 0.92.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 6.77%. Analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AG. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

