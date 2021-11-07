Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $23.43 Million Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 143,592 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $23,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 436.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter valued at $86,000.

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

CRI opened at $104.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.71 and its 200 day moving average is $101.42. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.17 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Carter’s news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

