Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 28,908 Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,693,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,908 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.20% of Shift Technologies worth $23,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the second quarter valued at $5,277,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 427.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 472,227 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 91.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 519,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 17.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 366,208 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.66.

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.91 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 85.42%. Equities analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift Technologies Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

