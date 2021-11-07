Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $22.95 Million Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 308,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $22,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 666.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

PNM Resources stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.93 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

