Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth $211,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 64,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 79,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

PMO opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.