Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 3,932 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,184,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after purchasing an additional 909,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,312,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 43.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,794,000 after buying an additional 1,800,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,692,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,345,000 after buying an additional 600,214 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,762,000 after buying an additional 186,030 shares during the period. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

Shares of AM opened at $10.78 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 3.07.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

