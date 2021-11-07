Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Raised to C$3.75 at TD Securities

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Taseko Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.93.

Shares of TGB opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $618.95 million, a P/E ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 2.37. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,597,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,639 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 160,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

