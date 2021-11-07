TD Securities Lowers Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target to C$36.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on QBCRF. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS QBCRF opened at $24.23 on Friday. Quebecor has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90.

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment, and Head Office and Inter-Segments. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

