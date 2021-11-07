Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 51,478 Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,478 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.77% of Genasys worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Genasys by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 186,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Genasys in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Genasys news, Director Scott L. Anchin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,905 shares in the company, valued at $839,441.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Genasys stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52. Genasys Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $187.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

