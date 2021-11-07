Textron (NYSE:TXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $81.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Textron ended third-quarter 2021 on a mixed note. While its earnings exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues failed to meet the consensus mark. The company continues to enjoy strong order flows, which strengthen its revenue generating capacity and footprint worldwide. Solid order activities resulted in total backlog of $9.81 billion at third-quarter end. It boasts impressive financial ratios, thereby boosting investor confidence in this stock. Its shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, its Industrial segment has been bearing the brunt of the supply chain shortage challenges. The expansion of existing tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum, imposed by the Trump administration, may hurt the stock. If a deadlier variant of coronavirus comes, it can adversely impact the company’s operating results.”

Get Textron alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. Textron has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Textron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Textron by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Textron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.