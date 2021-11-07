Needham & Company LLC Increases Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $64.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

ACLS stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average is $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $167,332.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $176,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

