Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.84%. On average, analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.66 million, a PE ratio of 287.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,526 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Postal Realty Trust worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTL. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

