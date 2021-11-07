American Superconductor (AMSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $25.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. On average, analysts expect American Superconductor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.02 million, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.14. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised American Superconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $137,289.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $71,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.