Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.98) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 265.25 ($3.47).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of SBRY opened at GBX 284.30 ($3.71) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £6.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 195.90 ($2.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 342 ($4.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 294.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 280.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.61%.

In other news, insider Tanuj Kapilashrami acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £15,950 ($20,838.78). Also, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £43,500 ($56,833.03).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.