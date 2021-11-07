Francis O’Halloran Purchases 100,000 Shares of Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Stock

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) insider Francis O’Halloran purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.70 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of A$469,500.00 ($335,357.14).

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Steadfast Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. Steadfast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services and related services. The company operates a network of 458 general insurance brokers and 25 underwriting agencies. Steadfast Group Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

