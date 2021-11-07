Insider Selling: Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Sells $495,140.00 in Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $495,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 2.59.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

CAL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Caleres during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 118.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caleres during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Caleres by 785.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Caleres during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

